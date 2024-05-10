Submit Release
EU-New Zealand Trade Agreement will deliver new export opportunities - Burke

According to an impact assessment carried out on the FTA by the EU, trade between New Zealand and the EU is expected to grow by 30%, and the removal of tariffs alone saving businesses around €140 million in duties each year. Moreover, it is anticipated that EU investment flows into New Zealand could increase by over 80%.

EU-New Zealand Trade Agreement will deliver new export opportunities - Burke

