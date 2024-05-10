National Reform Programme 2024

The NRP gives an overview of the policy actions and economic reforms under way in Ireland, including in response to Country Specific Recommendations (CSRs) given to Ireland as part of the previous year’s Semester process. It also outlines the key economic challenges faced, along with updating on the use of EU Funds, on Ireland’s progress in addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and on progressing the European Pillar of Social Rights. The NRP also fulfils one of the two bi-annual reporting requirements of Member States under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.