Monthly waiting list figures - April 2024

Since the pandemic peaks, there has been a c.25% reduction in the number of people waiting longer than the Sláintecare targets, which equates to approximately 160,000 people. We now have 467,693 people on the Active Waiting Lists (inpatient/day case (IPDC), GI Scopes and outpatient (OPD)) waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, while 231,979 patients are waiting within the Sláintecare targets.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.