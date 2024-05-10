Monthly waiting list figures - April 2024

Since the pandemic peaks, there has been a c.25% reduction in the number of people waiting longer than the Sláintecare targets, which equates to approximately 160,000 people. We now have 467,693 people on the Active Waiting Lists (inpatient/day case (IPDC), GI Scopes and outpatient (OPD)) waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, while 231,979 patients are waiting within the Sláintecare targets.