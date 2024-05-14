meshIQ® Launches meshIQ Kafka Console & Kafka Distribution as New Offerings for Kafka® at Gartner® Application Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- meshIQ® is the leading management and monitoring platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), and today launches meshIQ Kafka Console (mKC) & meshIQ Kafka Distribution (mKD) as new offerings for Apache Kafka®. This announcement coincides with Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit 2024, the premier event specifically to equip enterprise application and software engineering leaders and their teams with the objective insights, expert guidance, practical tools and must-see frameworks that they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities.
meshIQ Kafka Console (mKC) is the game-changer in Kafka management and monitoring. Engineered to deliver self-service comprehensive control over your Kafka environments, mKC offers an intuitive web-based GUI that simplifies Kafka’s complexities. From effortless cluster component management to real-time performance insights, mKC is your cost-effective solution to harness the full power of Apache Kafka. For organizations that want additional Kafka expertise, meshIQ Kafka Distribution provides a supported, battle tested distribution of Apache Kafka with large scale deployments at half the cost of other commercial distributions.
mKC and mKD supports Apache Kafka and commercial versions like Confluent®, Cloudera, or Amazon MSK. Enterprises will now be able to seamlessly support real-time data streaming requirements to create next gen apps, modernize legacy IT systems or obtain a complete view of their entire enterprise streaming data and messaging. All of this while enjoying decreased operational risk and management burden by having access to administration, config & message management, finely tuned automatic monitoring, sending detailed alerts via various channels, and several other mission critical features.
According to Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, “The new mKC and mKD products are a game changer in the industry. Organizations will now be able to utilize and scale Apache Kafka with confidence and in a very cost-efficient manner thanks to powerful capabilities included with these product which make Kafka simple and affordable.”
meshIQ is a proud sponsor of Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit 2024 and will demo mKC this week at their booth #118 in the Expo Hall at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
“At meshIQ, our mission is to make integration MESH easy to manage and observe,” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that “Our support for Kafka along with other MESH platforms such as Solace PubSub+, IBM MQ and Tibco EMS uniquely positions us to serve a wide range of use cases and accelerate DevOps while providing unmatched visibility across integration MESH.”
Attendees can register for the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit here and be one of the first to see a live demo of mKC at the event.
To learn more about mKC and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com/meshiq-kafka-console/
About the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit
Application innovation and software engineering strategies will be discussed at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summits taking place May 14-16 in Las Vegas, June 18-19 in Japan, and September 9-10 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerAPPS.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Apache® and Kafka® are registered trademarks of Apache Foundation.
About meshIQ
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Major Retail, and Supply Chain rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
Press Contact:
Jessica Larsen
