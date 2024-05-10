Submit Release
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the same period in 2023

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended
  03/31/2024   03/31/2023
       
Net income attributable to common shareholders $52.3   $43.8
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $21.17   $17.66
       

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082 

