Nigeria must release journalist Daniel Ojukwu

The IPI global network calls on Nigeria to immediately release journalist Daniel Ojukwu. Authorities detained Ojukwu for allegedly violating the Cybercrimes law over a story exposing high-level corruption.

Nigerian authorities detained Ojukwu, of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, on May 1, 2024. The arrest came after Ojukwu published a story exposing the misappropriation of funds by the office of the senior special assistant to the Nigerian president on sustainable development goals.

Ojukwu’s whereabouts were unknown until May 4. IPI’s Nigeria’s National Committee obtained information that Ojukwu was in the custody of state intelligence agents in Lagos. Additionally, the Committee’s legal advisor, Tobi Soniyi, said that police detained Ojukwu for allegedly violating Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act.

On May 9, journalists, media outlets, and civil society organizations protested in front of police headquarters in Abuja, demanding Ojukwu’s release.

Trend of targeting journalists

“We are deeply alarmed by a trend in Nigeria of authorities targeting journalists who expose corruption. This trend continues even as the government commemorated World Press Freedom Day. IPI calls for the immediate release of Daniel Ojukwu. It is high time that the authorities in Nigeria demonstrated a genuine intention to uphold media freedom and guarantee the safety of journalists,” said Nompilo Simanje, IPI’s Africa Advocacy and Partnerships Lead.

Moreover, Ojukwu’s arrest contradicts recent claims on press freedom by Information Minister Mohammed Idris. Idris that the current government had not jailed any journalists for “responsible journalism”.

Additionally, on March 15, military authorities abducted FirstNews Editor Segun Olatunji. Authorities questioned Olatunji about FirstNews stories that had made “people in the corridors of power” unhappy. The list reportedly included a story highlighting criticism of the head of the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). Olatunji was not freed until March 28.

“The police in Nigeria have continued to hide under the 2015 Cybercrimes Act to arrest and detain journalists indiscriminately”, said Toby Soniyi, the legal adviser for the IPI Nigeria Committee. “Even complaints that are civil in nature which could be best dealt with under defamation are now being treated as a crime under the Cybercrime Act.”

Authorities also recently relied on the law to target four journalists from the online news site Informant247. Police detained the four and charged them with conspiracy, cyberstalking, and defamation over their critical coverage of a university official.