Pellati from Nice competes for victory at the Green Game 2024

Green Game 2024: The grand finale is upon us! The IIS “Pellati” of Nizza Monferrato competing for the victory

The event of the year on sustainability and correct separate waste collection methods is about to arrive! There National final of the “Green Game” will take place at Olympic Theatre From Rome Wednesday 22 May at 3pm and will feature students from secondary schools from all over Italy. The Asti area will be represented by classes 2AL and 2DL of the IIS “Pellati” of Nizza Monferrato.

The road show, which started in October, took place “in person” in schools in Liguria, and in “digital” mode in schools throughout Italy, arousing great enthusiasm and the participation of over 37,000 students.

After passing a rigorous preliminary phase, the province of Asti will be represented at the National Final by the 2AL and 2DL classes of the IIS “Pellati” of Nizza Monferrato.

The finalist classes will compete for the title of NATIONAL GREEN GAME CHAMPION 2024, in addition to the prizes up for grabs for the first three ranked schools: a contribution for the purchase of teaching materials of 750 euros for first place, 500 euros for second place and 250 euros for third place.

At the event at Teatro Olimpico will be attended by representatives of the National Consortia Biorepack, Cial, Comieco, Corepla, Coreve and Ricrea, promoters of the format and the true pillars of the Green Game. With their constant commitment they make it possible every year to create the format that promotes the values ​​of environmental sustainability among students.

“The Green Game represents an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and involve students on the issues of environmental sustainability and correct waste management, in a stimulating and fun way – they declared jointly the Biorepack, Cial, Comieco, Corepla, Coreve and Ricrea Consortia – The schools involved showed extraordinary commitment and involvement. We give credit to the organizers, teachers and students who made the eleventh edition possible, as well as to the institutions that provided patronage. We congratulate the finalist schools, certain that this experience can further inspire and motivate girls and boys to commit to a sustainable future.”

This year the Green Game celebrates theeleventh edition, consolidating its success after editions in Marche, Puglia, Sicily, Lazio, Calabria, Campania, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata and three digital editions. The innovative and engaging methodology used by Peaktime’s expert trainers, Alvin Crescini and Stefano Leva, together with the interactive technologies used during the verification phase, they made the Green Game extremely effective in involving new generations in issues of fundamental importance.

Green Game enjoys the patronage of Presidency of the Council of Ministers and of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security.

The Alfieri classical high school is the first school in Asti to participate in the “Race against hunger”, sport and solidarity against malnutrition

Monday 13 May from 8.30 to 13.30 in the Lungo Borbore park in via Atleti azzurri, the Alfieri classical high school takes part in the “Race against hunger”. The event was coordinated by Prof. Mario Leonetti, professor of Literature and Prof. Elizabeta Veselinovska, professor of physical and sports sciences, supported by the head teacher Maria Stella Perrone.

A movement of 220 thousand student “runners” from 700 Italian municipalities has been engaged, in recent weeks, in a great solidarity race promoted every year within schools by Action against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization specialized in the fight against hunger and childhood malnutrition. This is the “Race Against Hunger”, the largest educational, sporting and solidarity project in the world, now in its ninth edition in Italy and sponsored, again this year, by CONI.

There are over 1,600 primary and secondary schools that have chosen to join an awareness-raising and sporting event which, since its inception, has involved more than 9 million students worldwide in around 67,500 schools .

In recent weeks, the organization has launched an educational path to raise awareness in the classroom: more than 7,000 hours of meetings were held by Action Against Hunger operators with the aim of illustrating to young people the structural causes and consequences of hunger , a contemporary plague affecting over 783 million people worldwide. Each school was also able to delve deeper into the topic thanks to a civic education teaching kit provided by the organisation, which this year has Bangladesh as its country of focus.

After this first training phase, the children mobilize and become an active part of the project: through the “solidarity passport”, they are the ones who involve family members, neighbors and friends on the issues addressed in class. Sensitized people will therefore be able to make promises to donate for each lap that the student undertakes to take on the day of the race.

The exhibition on Asti work in the 20th century opens at the Artom

ITIS Artom is organizing an exhibition on Asti work which will take place at the premises of the Institute in Via Romita 42, in “Let’s Get Industrious Museum” The exhibition, open from 10 to 31 May, narrates the work in our territory from the dawn of the twentieth century through period documents and objects. A useful and captivating path for the entire student population of our Institute and the province.

It will also be held at the Artom, in the Cabelli branch the scholarship award ceremony for the most deserving students for the detached branch of Canelli for the current school year. On this occasion, a publication that tells the story of the Canellase companies and work will be presented and distributed. The ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 10 May from 11am, at the school headquarters in Canelli, where a convivial moment will follow to conclude the event.