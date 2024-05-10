University of Virginia Researcher Explores Children’s Memories of Previous Lives

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jim Tucker, a renowned child psychiatrist and the Bonner-Lowry Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia, continues the groundbreaking work of Ian Stevenson through the University's Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS). Dr. Tucker's research focuses on children who report memories of previous lives, a phenomenon that challenges conventional understandings of consciousness and human identity.

For nearly sixty years, researchers at the University of Virginia have studied over 2,500 cases from around the world where children have detailed memories of past lives. These cases often involve children recalling specific details of a deceased individual's life, which have been corroborated through investigation.

Common features of these cases include children speaking about a past life at a very early age, exhibiting behaviors linked to that life such as phobias related to the mode of death, and in some instances, even bearing birthmarks or birth defects corresponding to wounds suffered by the deceased individual.

Dr. Tucker is speaking with Barb Crowly on "Metaphysics: A View Through The Veil", where he discusses his research spanning over two decades. He highlights some of the most compelling cases he has encountered, providing persuasive evidence that some children retain memories of previous lives, challenging traditional notions of memory, consciousness, and the nature of the self.

Join us as we explore Dr. Tucker's groundbreaking research and its profound implications for our understanding of consciousness and what it means to be human. For more information go to Metaphysics: A View Through The Veil (voiceamerica.com) or Psychic | A View Through the Veil with Barb Crowley | United States

