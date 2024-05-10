Physiological and transcriptomic responses of Aurelia coerulea polyps to acidified seawater conditions

Highlights

Generational responses of Aurelia coerulea polyps to ocean acidification were assessed.

Asexual reproduction significantly declined under acute exposure to pH 7.6.

Trans-Generational exposure to acidification did not significantly affect asexual reproduction.

Transcriptomics revealed distinct gene expression profiles between within- and trans-generational exposure to acidification.

Abstract

Scyphozoan jellyfish, known for their evolutionary position and ecological significance, are thought to exhibit relatively notable resilience to ocean acidification. However, knowledge regarding the molecular mechanisms underlying the scyphozoan jellyfish response to acidified seawater conditions is currently lacking. In this study, two independent experiments were conducted to determine the physiological and molecular responses of moon jellyfish (Aurelia coerulea) polyps to within- and trans-generational exposure to two reduced pH treatments (pH 7.8 and pH 7.6). The results revealed that the asexual reproduction of A. coerulea polyps significantly declined under acute exposure to pH 7.6 compared with that of polyps at ambient pH conditions. Transcriptomics revealed a notable upregulation of genes involved in immunity and cytoskeleton components. In contrast, genes associated with metabolism were downregulated in response to reduced pH treatments after 6 weeks of within-generational acidified conditions. However, reduced pH treatments had no significant influence on the asexual reproduction of A. coerulea polyps after exposure to acidified conditions over a total of five generations, suggesting that A. coerulea polyps may acclimate to low pH levels. Transcriptomics revealed distinct gene expression profiles between within- and trans-generational exposure groups to two reduced pH treatments. The offspring polyps of A. coerulea subjected to trans-generational acidified conditions exhibited both upregulated and downregulated expression of genes associated with metabolism. These physiological and transcriptomic characteristics of A. coerulea polyps in response to elevated CO 2 levels suggest that polyps produced asexually under acidified conditions may be resilient to such conditions in the future.

Sun T., Peng S, Tu F., Xu P., Ye L., Zhao J. & Dong Z., 2024. Physiological and transcriptomic responses of Aurelia coerulea polyps to acidified seawater conditions. Marine Environmental Research 196: 106441. doi: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2024.106441. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related