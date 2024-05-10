South Shores Detox Celebrates a Decade as a Leading Accredited Orange County Drug Rehab Program

Share This Article

South Shores Detox celebrates a decade of excellence as Orange County's leading drug rehab, offering comprehensive, accredited programs and affordable care.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where the battle against substance abuse seems to grow more intense with each passing year, South Shores Detox stands tall as a guiding light for recovery when individuals are seeking solace from addiction in SoCal. Today, their facilities celebrate a monumental milestone: over a decade of unwavering commitment to the cause of rehabilitation.South Shores Detox is nestled in the serene landscape of Dana Point, California, and has emerged not just as a treatment center but as a cornerstone of healing and transformation in their community. At a half-hour drive from Santa Ana and other Orange County cities and towns, they are a convenient choice for both residential and outpatient programs for the communities of the OC.A Legacy of Excellence in Addiction TreatmentSince its inception, South Shores Detox has exemplified excellence in addiction treatment. Led by visionary founder, Eric Botelho, the facility has garnered accreditation from esteemed institutions such as the Joint Commission and DHCS, affirming its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety. For more than ten years, South Shores Detox has remained steadfast in its mission to provide comprehensive detoxification and rehabilitation services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.A Range of Comprehensive Programs to Support Lasting RecoveryAt South Shores Detox, their team understands well that each individual's journey to recovery is unique. From detoxification and residential treatment to partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, their caring staff provides a continuum of care that ensures a smooth transition toward sobriety.A multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals is dedicated to guiding and supporting their clients every step of the way, fostering an environment of healing, growth, and empowerment."As we mark this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to providing compassionate care and supporting individuals on their journey to recovery." - a spokesperson for South Shores DetoxAccessibility and Affordability for Evidence-Based ServicesSouth Shores believes that everyone deserves access to quality addiction treatment, regardless of their financial circumstances. That's why South Shores Detox accepts a variety of insurance plans, including Aetna and TRICARE in-network, as well as most PPO insurance plans for rehab services . The center's commitment to affordability ensures that cost is not a barrier to recovery, allowing individuals and families to seek the help they need without added financial strain.Proudly Serving Those Who Serve Located in close proximity to Camp Pendleton outside San Diego , South Shores Detox proudly serves members of the military community, including Marines and their families. A convenient location and specialized programs cater to the unique needs of service members and are in-network with TRICARE and TriWest offering a supportive environment where they can heal and reclaim their lives.Celebrating Ten Years as a Pillar of the OC Recovery CommunityAs they commemorate a decade of service, South Shores Detox reaffirms its dedication to fostering healing, hope, and resilience in the face of addiction. Their journey thus far is a testament to the power of perseverance, compassion, and community. Looking ahead, the staff of South Shores Detox remains committed to a core mission of transforming lives and building a brighter, drug-free future for all!

