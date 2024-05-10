PM lauds Trường Sơn soldiers on Hồ Chí Minh Trail anniversary

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited and held a working session with Army Corps 12 - Trường Sơn Construction Corporation and the Trường Sơn - Hồ Chí Minh Trail Traditional Association in Hà Nội on May 10, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail - the Traditional Day of Trường Sơn Army Corps (May 19).

The session virtually connected with all 27 units of Army Corps 12 nationwide.

In his speech, PM Chính expressed gratitude to generations of Trường Sơn soldiers for their sacrifices and dedication to the legendary Trường Sơn feats, saying that nearly 20,000 officers, soldiers and young volunteers bravely sacrificed themselves, over 30,000 others were wounded and thousands more suffered from the effects of Agent Orange.

Hailing the corps’ ongoing role in national defence-security and economic development, he wished that it would pioneer in sci-tech application, digital transformation, construction of strategic infrastructure works as well as build a strong and healthy Party unit.

In particular, the corps and the Trường Sơn - Hồ Chí Minh Trail Traditional Association were praised for raising public awareness of historical traditions, especially among the youth. This focus on historical preservation has resulted in the Hồ Chí Minh Trail Museum becoming a landmark destination, attracting millions of visitors.

The date of May 19, 1959 became a historical milestone when the Party Central Committee decided to set up Corps 559 and build a strategic logistics line – the Trường Sơn Trail in the mainland and at sea. The corps underwent various name changes throughout the history, eventually becoming Army Corps 12 - Trường Sơn Construction Corporation.

Built in 1959 to carry supplies to the southern battlefield during the resistance war against the US, the Trường Sơn Trail played a key role in the liberation of Southern Việt Nam and the national reunification on April 30, 1975. It became a legend and a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s resilient spirit and solidarity among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

The Vietnamese forces along the strategic Trường Sơn transportation route fought in over 2,500 battles, killing 18,740 enemies, capturing 1,200 others, shooting down 2,455 enemy aircraft, and destroying tens of thousands of tonnes of weapons and vehicles.

Following the national reunification, the Central Military Commission tasked the corps with transitioning its focus to economic development.

Today, it is managing over 110 construction projects, many of them hold high value and importance. It has also become one of the leading companies in Việt Nam's basic construction sector.

The Trường Sơn soldiers have also been honoured by the Party and the State with the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces, the Golden Star Medal, the Hồ Chí Minh Medal, and many other noble distinctions. – VNS