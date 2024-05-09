Grand Forks, Lehr High School Seniors Honored as Presidential Scholars

BISMARCK, N.D. May 9, 2024 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday congratulated high school seniors from Grand Forks and Lehr who have been recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The scholars are Hanson Du, a student at Grand Forks Central High School; Selena Wu, who attends Grand Forks Red River; and Teagan Erbele, a senior at Napoleon High School who resides in nearby Lehr, which straddles Logan and McIntosh counties in rural south-central North Dakota.

The Grand Forks students were recognized for academic achievement. Erbele was honored as a Presidential Scholar in career and technical education. Du is a member of Baesler’s Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a group of 25 students from across North Dakota who provide advice and suggestions to the superintendent about ways to improve North Dakota’s education system.

“All North Dakotans should be proud of what these students have achieved. This is one of the highest honors a high school senior can receive,” Baesler said. She noted that only 161 high school seniors in the entire country were honored as Presidential Scholars in 2024.

The award is administered by the U.S. Department of Education, which estimates that 3.7 million students will graduate from high school this year.

The 2024 class of Presidential Scholars include two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 students who are chosen at-large and 20 scholars each in the arts and career and technical education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.