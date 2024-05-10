HAWAII FLUID ART INVITES BRANSON RESIDENTS & VISITORS REDISCOVER THEIR INNER ARTIST
The skilled staff at Branson Hawaii Fluid Art, led by Store Manager Audrey Echols, is on hand to help customers of all ages and abilities create fluid art masterpieces.
Enabling All Ages & Abilities to Create Unique MasterpiecesBRANSON, MISSOURI, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new studio in Branson, Missouri.
WHERE: 482 Branson Landing Blvd., Suite 111, Branson, MO 65616
WHEN: Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Audrey Echols | branson@hawaiifluidart.com | (417) 676-6760
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Branson offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass paintings, patch parties, and mosaic resin frames.
Grand opening festivities will include Vintage Paris coffee, raffle prizes, face painting, live music, snow cones and more.
“We are so excited to bring these art forms to the Branson community. We believe creating art should be enjoyed by everyone. We love that Hawaii Fluid Art provides anyone who wants an opportunity to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece of art they’ll be proud of, regardless of age or ability,” said Rodgers.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at https://branson.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind
creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL, Geneva, IL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Omaha, NE; Salt Lake City, UT and Branson, MO.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
maya@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
808-344-4878
