Ntirety and Sandler Partners Announce New Channel Partnership
Ntirety is strong across the stack, giving our Partners an additional opportunity to land and expand, particularly in the areas of Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Secure Cloud Services.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ntirety today announced a new Technology Service Distributor (TSD) partnership with Sandler Partners, North America’s fastest-growing independent telecom, cloud, and IT solutions distributor. This partnership will expand the managed service provider’s reach, enabling Ntirety to offer its suite of comprehensive, modern IT services to Sandler Partners’ wholesale and enterprise customers in the channel.
With comprehensive managed services that cover infrastructure, security, data, and compliance, Ntirety drives agility and accountability for customers by combining full-stack technical expertise with practical strategic guidance. Ntirety was named to the CRN’s MSP 500 list in 2024, recognizing industry-leading service providers in North America driving a new wave of growth and innovation through their forward-thinking approaches to managed services.
“We’re excited to add Sandler Partners to our network of TSD partners,” said Eric Hutts, Chief Revenue Officer of Ntirety. “This new collaboration will allow Ntirety to strengthen engagement with the Trusted Advisor community as we continue to scale. By expanding our channel reach, we’ll be able to support a new set of organizations in achieving their desired business outcomes.”
Sandler Partners is a premier Technology Services Distributor that provides the support, resources, and relationships necessary to solve today’s complex business challenges. Sandler Partners offers best-in-class solutions through their Partner community network. By adding Ntirety into the fold, Partners will be able to leverage Ntirety’s deep, longstanding expertise in providing secure and comprehensive managed services.
“Ntirety is strong across the stack, giving our Partners an additional opportunity to land and expand, particularly in the areas of Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and Secure Cloud Services,” states Ryan Yakos, Sandler Partners Senior Vice President, Channel – Midwest. “They’re a Premier VMware Cloud Service Provider and have over 650 top tech certifications across architecture, security, databases, optimization, and compliance. With Ntirety, Partners can help connect their customer’s mission-critical data - with no minimum requirement for new sales - across highly secure, available, and resilient environments.”
About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach
Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry’s strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.
About Ntirety
Ntirety is the leader in comprehensive managed services, partnering with organizations to modernize and secure today’s complex IT environment. Ntirety’s solutions span cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and compliance, connecting mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. For over 25 years, Ntirety has empowered organizations to reduce risk, increase agility, and optimize IT spend by combining full-stack technical expertise with practical, strategic guidance and a commitment to achieving desired business outcomes. Learn how Ntirety sets the standard for IT modernization at Ntirety.com.
