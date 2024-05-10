Michael Dell delivers convocation keynote address, challenging graduates to lead health care into a new age »

Tech visionary, business leader and proud Longhorn Michael Dell delivered the keynote address at Thursday’s convocation for Dell Medical School’s Class of 2024, challenging the graduates to lead health care into a new age.

“From breakthrough treatments to diagnosis to preventive and predictive care, the connection between medicine, health care and technology is growing stronger and deeper by the day,” said Dell, founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. He is co-founder with his wife, Susan, of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which in 2013 invested $50 million in The University of Texas at Austin’s plan to build what would become Dell Med. Their goal was to create a place where physicians look beyond the silos of medicine to focus on the whole system, collaborate to improve patient care at scale, and advance their skills through data, technology and innovation. “It will be up to each of you to maximize the opportunity,” he added.