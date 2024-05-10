New to The Street Airs Corporate Interviews, Televised Episodes 573 and 574 as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network

Airings start on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, followed by the FOX Business Network show on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media business show production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 573 and 574, as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business Network .



Episode 573 airs on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following Six (6) Corporate Guests:

1). Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle (EV) - Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) interview with Swin Chatsuwan, Chief Executive Officer.

2). Digital Marketing - Banzai International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) interview with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and CEO.

3). Financial Product – Gondola's MySaftTank™ interview with Brian Dumont, Co-Founder, CEO and President.

4). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa , Founder and CEO , and Peter Goldstein , CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC ., the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO . "

5). Sustainable Solutions – Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 574 airs on the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following four (4) Corporate Guests:

1). Financial Product – Gondola's MySaftTank™ interview with Brian Dumont, Co-Founder, CEO and President.

2). "All Things Capital" segment, TV Co-Hosts Kortney Murray and Jane King interview with The Motion of Gratitude's Shannon Missimer, Co-Founder/Chief Gratitude Officer and Matthew Missimer, Co-Founder.

3). Sports Watches - Game Time Watches ' ("Game Time") interview with Adam Pennington, President.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Swin Chatsuwan, Chief Executive Officer of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp EV"), about the company’s first product, the i300 electric urban motorcycle, and its competitive positioning in the approximately $130 billion global powered two-wheeler total addressable market. Zapp EV is led by a team of motorcycle experts with years of experience in the automotive industry. Together, they saw an opportunity with electrification in the two-wheeler sector and designed the i300 as a high-performance, technologically advanced , and easy to ride electric two-wheeler that combines superbike specifications in a step-through form factor. Swin highlights for viewers that i300 has introduced what they believe is the two-wheeler sector’s first significant innovation in the last 50 years, which will set the standard for potentially the next 50 years. Consumers in emerging markets, including in Southeast Asia and India, are some of the biggest buyers of two-wheelers. And since demand for two-wheelers is forecast to increase, the i300 is well-positioned as an award-winning and patented design that people want to buy. This approach to design also benefits both Zapp EV and the environment, as the low-component architecture lowers cost, reduces materials, and streamlines assembly to make the process more sustainable. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited - https://zappev.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks about Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Banzai is a marketing technology company that produces data-driving sales/marketing solutions for clients in the USA, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Joe Davy explains that the Company's mission is to provide unique turn-key marketing solutions for its clients to assist them in meeting sales goals. Banzai believes direct customer engagement with real people can effectively and efficiently outperform AI marketing platforms. Joe sees that customers want to engage with others in real time, either personally or virtually. With Banzai International, Inc.'s product platforms, "Boost," "Demio ," and "Reach," clients can effectively engage their customers, creating unique market-driven campaigns that result in higher sales. Forbes magazine rated "Demio" the No. 1 webinar platform for marketing. Every industry has more competition than ever, and Banzai's digital marketing technology platforms focus on "Engagement Marketing," giving its customers unique and effective sales and marketing solutions. Throughout 2024, Banzai will seek potential acquisition targets that will be accretive to the Company's current operations to increase BNZI's sales upwardly and faster. Current clients using Banzai's data management solutions manage and connect with buyers, offering real-time products and services. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") - https://www.banzai.io/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Brian Dumont, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President of Gondola , talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's MySafeTank™, a No /Low Volatility financial product. MySafeTank™ provides retail investors with a financial product with built-in guarantees to minimize risks and taxes. The No Volatility product provides a steady growth rate, while the Low Volatility product tends to follow the S&P 500 index. The rate of returns can change over time, but with MySafeTank™, the returns are never less than zero. Each product option safeguards the client's investment dollars to grow net values. Brian explains that many investors are always concerned about taxes, volatility, and liquidity when they make an investment decision. MySafeTank™ offers a safe and secure solution for those seeking a low-risk investment strategy. Anyone can visit https://www.mysafetank.com/contact-us to request an online personal finance questionnaire. Gondola will send back an estimate of a possible No/low-risk, No-tax investment return strategy. MySafeTank™ uses an AI component to interact with clients, but when a client decides to move forward with an investment, a live representative will help the client open accounts. The Company's name, Gondola, means a vehicle or vessel that carries or ferries someone or something safely. Ski Gondolas carry skiers safely to mountain tops, and the Company's MySafeTank wants to manage retail investors' money safely for the best returns and tax outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Gondola's MySafeTank™ - https://www.mysafetank.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 574, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Joe La Rosa , the Founder and CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC), and Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO." La Rosa Holdings Corp. has five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments as a holding Company. Peter Goldstein starts the segment with his business history, with 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Many entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses believe they are too small to become publicly traded entities. Peter explains the misnomer, the need to be the next "Unicorn," is not an accurate perception for micro and small cap entities to become public and access to the equity markets. His book: "The Entrepreneur's IPO," thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. Joe La Rosa talks about LRHC and its business model that can assist realtors with creating multiple revenue streams. Many traditional real-estate offices have complex revenue share models with time limitations and aggregate sales numbers before sharing can commence. La Rosa Realty has an immediate turn-key revenue share model with no restrictions, wait periods or sales requirements. A single agent can take immediate advantage of LRHC's revenue share program. Using the Company's AI platform, JAEME, encouraged agents to embrace AI technology to be more efficient and effective in their real-estate professions. Joe wants his professionals not to be afraid of AI but to use it to be more productive and successful. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is averaging about two real-estate agency acquisitions per month and expects further growth. LRHC went public in October 2023 , and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange, symbol LRHC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit La Rosa Holdings Corp . - https://larosaholdings.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Ana and Alain discuss the FBI, NSA, and US State Department issuing a joint cybersecurity advisory on foreign state-sponsored email hackings and attacks. The US Government agencies believe North Korea's military intelligence agency is behind the cybersecurity attacks. Businesses, individuals, organizations, and governmental offices are all vulnerable. 91% of cybersecurity breaches occur from a compromised email. The best solution to minimize a possible cybersecurity hack is subscribing to one of Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platforms . The SekurMail service with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature provides private email communication. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. The whole email chain is on the Company's private and secure servers in Switzerland, which has the strictest privacy law in the world. To further one's privacy, Alain recommends the Company's SekurVPN service, which masks a subscriber's internet footprint and shows an IP address as Switzerland. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data Ltd. never sells data, never data mines, never ask for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived! The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 573, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 574, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, on New to The Street's "All Things Capital" segment, TV Co-Hosts Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC , and New to The Street's Jane King introduce The Motion of Gratitude . Shannon Missimer, Co-Founder/Chief Gratitude Officer and Matthew Missimer, Co-Founder, explain the Company's business in the science of gratitude , creating programs, tools, and training that can promote positivity in individuals, organizations, and businesses. Many focus on negative emotions and thoughts, usually creating negative situations and outcomes. The Motion of Gratitude works to help their clients find positive thoughts through expressing practices of gratitude. Shannon's experiences as a stay-at-home mother enabled her to seek the simplest gratitude and grounded her in happiness and enjoyment in caring for her children and husband. She sees that all caregivers can become overwhelmed, whereas self-care and well-being become out of reach. Giving caregivers the tools to find and practice gratitude can create a productive, positive environment, reduce stress, and find a path to happiness. Matt talks about his 18 years of experience as a financial advisor assisting people in meeting their financial goals. During his past career, he often saw clients who never embraced gratitude and focused only on the money or the lack thereof. He is now working with others, teaching them the 28 Days of Gratitude , and seeks to install a practice of gratitude, tools to achieve emotional happiness. The Motion of Gratitude is the first Company to develop the "Corporate Gratitude Initiative," a business-based program that can help employers and their employees find common ground on positive ongoings. With a corporate mindset and culture set in intentional gratitude, positivity arises, making for more productive and safe work environments. The Motion of Gratitude makes money from its physical products, apps, and consultations to help entities become full of gratitude and the ensuing positive outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Motion of Gratitude - https://themotionofgratitude.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on the FOX Business Network, episode 574, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, TV Host Jane King sits with Adam Pennington, President of Game Time Watches ("Game Time"). As the leader in licensed sports watches, Game Time features timepieces with official NFL , NHL , MLB, and more team logos. The Company has a wide range of watch products for children and adults, including custom-made one-of-a-kind watches . Game Time has the official JETS teams license , offering unique watch products that use the new JETS logo. JETS' players will also appear on social media and in digital ads to promote its Game Time Watches. Reebok International Limited's ("Reebok") North American division signed a 4-year deal to work with Game Time Watches to create a line of workout watches ranging in price from $29.99 to $199.99. Reebok has sales agreements with Walmart and others worldwide, generating $billions in sales revenues. Game Time believes the deal is a fantastic opportunity to expand its watch product lines throughout Reebok's online and retail outlets. The Company now offers wall clocks featuring sports teams and has an agreement with the US Army to make an Army logo wall clock. The top 20-30 colleges have engaged with the Company that will offer college logo sports watches. The Company is raising money with the hopes of going public and looking to continue to expand its unique specialty timepiece product lines. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Game Time Watches - https://gametimewatch.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on the FOX Business Network, episode 574, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP):

Zapp EV (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com .



About Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”):



Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others - www.banzai.io.

About Gondola :

Gondola is the culmination of Brian and Kevin Dumonts' combined 40 years as financial advisors. Realizing that their unique approach to financial planning could help more people than their clients, Brian and Kevin started Gondola to provide tax-free, liquid, and non-volatile solutions to help as many people as possible. With Gondola's MySafeTank™, your financial earnings are safeguarded and tax-free. Access your money whenever you want without penalty - https://www.mysafetank.com/ .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management - https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Peter Goldstein :

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with over 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he's held pivotal roles, including CEO, chairman, investment banker, founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies. Peter's achievements span capital markets, specializing in equity financing, strategic planning, and transaction structuring. These include numerous successful IPOs, M&A, uplisting, reverse merger transactions, private placements, and crowdfunding campaigns . He's the founder of Exchange Listing, LLC , dedicated to facilitating growth companies' listings on esteemed exchanges like NASDAQ and the NYSE, and Emmis Capital , a specialized boutique fund investing in global small and microcap pre-IPO growth companies - https://exchangelistingllc.com/ & https://emmiscap.com/ .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About The Motion of Gratitude :

Driven by a newfound appreciation for gratitude, The Motion of Gratitude's Co-Founders Shannon and Matthew Missimer spent three years developing resources and tools, resulting in "The Experience," The Company's digital 28-day Gratitude Initiative, guiding individuals in developing intentional practices around gratitude and presence. Rooted in scientific research & stories on gratitude's impact, The Experience aims to remind you to Feel The Impact that daily Gratitude has in our lives. It provides the tools to set a new foundation in your life rooted in a perspective of Gratitude & Intention. Through a combined physical product and digital experience, The Motion of Gratitude creates a structure for individuals and businesses to practice intentional gratitude and be present while navigating the intense responsibility of their lives and businesses. Take 28 days to refocus, rediscover gratitude, and set a new direction for a purposeful, present life - https://themotionofgratitude.com/ .

About Game Time Watches :

Game Time Watches ("Game Time") is the leader in licensed sports watches, having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. In 2017, Game Time launched the first official licensed Smart Watch for the NFL. Over the last 20 years, Game Time Watch has become the number-one-selling watch licensee in the NFL, NHL, and MLB history. Its watch line includes dozens of styles from kid's digital watches to high-end limited-edition watches - https://gametimewatch.com/ .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC :

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company's profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives have over 14 years of experience and relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral assets, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships and integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About New to The Street:

