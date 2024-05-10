UNCF Senior VP Recognized by Washingtonian Magazine for the 4th Year Running

Lodriguez Murray honored to be on the magazine’s “Most Influential” list

Washington, DC, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is proud to announce that its Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs, Lodriguez Murray, is included on the Washingtonian Magazine’s listing of “Washington, DC’s Most Influential People of 2024.”

The magazine states that the “selection process isn’t easy.” Factors include “deep subject-matter expertise and significant understanding of how the nation’s capital works, with the goal of getting action and understanding the nuances and complexities of a particular issue area.” Murray is honored and inspired to be included.

“Lodriguez is a valued member of the UNCF team,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “I am proud of the work he does every day on behalf of the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that comprise our member institutions. As a former UNCF scholar when he was an undergraduate, I am delighted to be part of this full circle moment where I have the opportunity to work alongside him daily as an executive in this organization.”

“I have the pleasure to work on behalf of HBCUs and the students they serve,” Murray said. “UNCF is not a job for me. It is a calling. I accept it and welcome the responsibility to ensure HBCUs receive a much more equitable share of the resources they have long deserved. I thank every Member of Congress, administration policy and decision maker, HBCU president and UNCF team member who makes this important work possible on a daily basis.”

This is Murray’s fourth straight year to be included on the Washingtonian’s list, which can be found here. Other luminaries on this year’s list include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Education Trust CEO Denise Forte, and National Education Association President Becky Pringle.

###

