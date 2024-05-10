EBRD appoints Nadia Petkova as Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships
Nadia Petkova has been appointed Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In her new role, Ms Petkova will be advising the President and senior management on the measurement of transition results and transition impact. Her team, part of the Vice Presidency of Policy and Partnerships, will also report on the Bank’s transition results and impact and represent the views of the department on transition impact and the additionality of EBRD operations.
Mark Bowman, Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, said: “Nadia brings very strong operational and people management experience and significant exposure to donor relations and impact. This will provide a valuable contribution to the Policy and Partnerships leadership team. I look forward to working with Nadia in her new role.”
Ms Petkova, a Bulgarian national, joined the EBRD in 2001 as an Analyst with the EBRD International Professionals Programme. In 2009 she relocated to Türkiye and spent eight years in the Istanbul Resident Office, progressing to the role of Regional Head of Agribusiness Türkiye, Central Asia and the Caucasus. In 2017 she was appointed as Director, Regional Network in SME Finance and Development, a decentralised team of more than 150 staff working across the EBRD regions. During her tenure, she has led multiple strategic initiatives, including the Bank’s recent simplification approach for small deals, and the approval and launch of the EBRD’s supply chain financing programme.