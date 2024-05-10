EBRD appoints Nadia Petkova as Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships

Nadia Petkova has been appointed Managing Director, Impact and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In her new role, Ms Petkova will be advising the President and senior management on the measurement of transition results and transition impact. Her team, part of the Vice Presidency of Policy and Partnerships, will also report on the Bank’s transition results and impact and represent the views of the department on transition impact and the additionality of EBRD operations.

Mark Bowman, Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, said: “Nadia brings very strong operational and people management experience and significant exposure to donor relations and impact. This will provide a valuable contribution to the Policy and Partnerships leadership team. I look forward to working with Nadia in her new role.”