Read more about LDVA to host Women Veterans Symposium in celebration of Women Veterans Day

POSTED ON May 10, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 10, 2024

LDVA TO HOST WOMEN VETERANS SYMPOSIUM IN CELEBRATION OF WOMEN VETERANS DAY

BATON ROUGE, La.—The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) invites all women veterans, and veteran supporters, to attend the Women Veterans Symposium in celebration of Women Veterans Day. The symposium will be held on Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 in Baton Rouge and offers a comprehensive platform for women veterans offering support, networking opportunities and resources.

“It is very important to recognize the impact of Louisiana’s 30,000 women veterans, not only through their military service, but their service to their families and communities as well,” said Secretary Meginley. “It is our mission to relentlessly advocate for Louisiana veterans and their families to ensure they receive superior customer service and support. We fulfill the mission by connecting them to the benefits they have earned in service to our country, while meeting the economic, educational and employment needs of transitioning service members looking to make Louisiana their home.”

Louisiana’s American Legion Vice Commander Angela Gomon (USNR Retired) will deliver the keynote speech, which will be accompanied by informational sessions, power talks and a panel discussion with dialogue between speakers and attendees. The event is free of charge and also includes lunch and opportunities to interact with veteran resource organizations.

The purpose of the Women Veterans Symposium is to acknowledge and address the distinctive experiences of women veterans. By bringing together veterans, military organizations, policymakers and support services, the symposium aims to foster a community of empowerment, resilience and advancement. We will strive for positive outcomes including strengthened support networks among women veterans; enhanced awareness and solutions for the unique challenges faced by women veterans; improved access to employment, education and health resources; and empowered women veterans equipped with tools and knowledge for success in civilian life.

The event will be held at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. There is no charge to attend the event; however, attendees must RSVP to Larry Williams by Monday, May 20 by emailing larry.williams@la.gov or calling 225.276.8626.

