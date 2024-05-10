Lincoln Tech Expands its Partnership with the Peterbilt Technician Institute Offering Specialized Training at its Denver Campus

Parsippany, NJ, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has expanded its training partnership with Peterbilt Motors Company to offer specialized diesel technician training at its Denver, CO campus. The Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) at Lincoln Tech will assist Lincoln graduates in building additional skills for Peterbilt-specific equipment and technologies, and in starting new careers at Peterbilt locations across the country.

This is the second Lincoln Tech location to offer PTI training; the program was introduced at Lincoln’s Nashville, TN campus last spring.

“We’re excited to be able to expand our relationship with Peterbilt to the Denver campus,” says Susan English, Lincoln Tech’s Senior Vice President for Career Services and Industry Partnerships. “It speaks to the quality of our training programs and facilities that an employer of this caliber not only chooses to partner with Lincoln Tech, but to invest further in that partnership.”

In an effort to attract more students and grow their technician workforce, Peterbilt dealerships will cover the cost of the 12-week specialized training program for those accepted into the program. The curriculum gives graduates of Lincoln’s Auto, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology programs advanced training on systems ranging from fuel and electrical to HVAC, suspensions and brakes. Approximately 75% of the training is hands-on as students build experience working with real Peterbilt trucks. Students will also attend classroom sessions and complete web-based skill-building activities.

“The partnership between PTI and Lincoln Tech was established in 2023 to enhance and expand service technician training opportunities geographically. The Denver location is another access point to train service technicians and increase the number of candidates available to join the Peterbilt dealer network and provide crucial skills to support Peterbilt customers,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.

Upon completion of the advanced diesel program, students will have earned nine factory-trained technician credentials, which can help fast-track them to careers with more than 420 Peterbilt dealerships nationwide.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, visit lincolntech.edu.

Peter Tahinos Lincoln Educational Services 973-766-9656 PTahinos@lincolntech.edu