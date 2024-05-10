More Li2O Intersections on Globex’s Lac Escale (Mirage) Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) has reported additional significant Li 2 O intersections on Globex’s Lac Escale (Mirage Project) royalty claims in the Eeyou Istchee – James Bay Region of Quebec. Intersections of up to 1.55% Li 2 O over 93.45 m and 1.05% Li 2 O over 34.05 m were encountered.

Central Zone of the Lac Escale (Mirage Project) Royalty Claims.





Table 1: Highlights from 2024 Winter Drilling Program Reported in Brunswick Press Release.

Hole ID Zone Dyke From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O% Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) MR-24-43 North

MR-8

9.85 28.45 18.6 1.27 81 and 83.95 86.7 2.75 0.99 101 MR-24-44B 14.4 31 16.6 0.95 81 MR-24-46 35.4 52 16.6 0.87 97 MR-24-48 43 61.5 18.5 0.80 93 MR-24-53 225 227.2 2.2 0.55 143 and 251 274 23 0.33 95 MR-24-54 North

MR-8

66.55 71.35 4.8 1.10 198 MR-24-55 67.6 79.1 11.5 1.42 166 MR-24-56 49.05 59 9.95 0.32 44 MR-24-62 Central

MR-6

6.35 99.8 93.45 1.55 160 MR-24-64 55.45 78.3 22.85 N/A 223 MR-24-65 44.4 78.45 34.05 1.05 125





Surface Map of the Lac Escale (Mirage Project) and Drill Holes Completed to Date





Click here to access Brunswick’s Press Release.

QA/QC

As per Brunswick, all drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d’Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on ¼ core splits, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d’Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.3% Li 2 O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li 2 O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in Brunswick’s press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development for Brunswick Exploration. Mr. Hebert is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

