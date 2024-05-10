Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors held at the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024 are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Malcolm Cockwell 11,032,025 98.31% 189,351 1.69% Heather Fitzpatrick 11,196,321 99.78% 25,055 0.22% Karen Oldfield 11,120,322 99.10% 101,054 0.90% Erika Reilly 11,207,844 99.88% 13,532 0.12% Bruce Robertson 11,192,097 99.74% 29,279 0.26% Adam Sheparski 11,205,944 99.86% 15,432 0.14%

