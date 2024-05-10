Get ready to celebrate the International Day of Plant Health!

Healthy plants constitute the foundation for all life on Earth, as well as ecosystem functions, food security and nutrition. Plant health is key to the sustainable development of agriculture required to feed a growing global population by 2050.

As FAO has welcomed a UN decision to establish an annual International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) on 12 May, brush up your knowledge on the topic through a selection of FAO titles highlighting the importance of plant health, and get ready to celebrate!

All news and updates on the observance can be found on the IDPH website.

E-commerce: a guide to managing the pest risk posed by goods ordered online and distributed through postal and courier pathways

This guide provides a foundation for developing national legislation, policies, and procedures to address the challenges posed by large numbers of parcels moving through the mail and courier pathways. It highlights best practices to establish effective phytosanitary systems to prevent the introduction and spread of plant pests while facilitating safe e-commerce trade.

Prevention, preparedness and response guidelines for Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4) of banana

Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4) of bananas is the biggest threat to worldwide banana production. These guidelines highlight actions to prevent the TR4 spread, highlight critical operational actions to prepare the governments' capacities to respond to TR4 outbreaks, and list actions to approach TR4 containment when detected in a new territory.

Emergency preparedness: a guide for developing contingency plans for outbreaks of quarantine pests

Rapid increases in overseas tourism, imports and exports, and mail; changing transport procedures and new trade pathways; and climate change are increasing the risk of the introduction and spread of plant pests. This guidance outlines how national plant protection organizations can effectively organize and allocate resources to ensure that pests are eradicated quickly or successfully contained.

IPPC Annual Report 2023 – Protecting the world’s plant resources from pests

This year’s edition provides an overview of the Secretariat's latest key achievements, including the celebration of the second International Day of Plant Health, on 12 May, the Federal Republic of Somali joining the IPPC as its 185th Contracting party, and the launch of the Africa Phytosanitary Programme.

