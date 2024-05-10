Smart for Life to Attend Vitafoods Europe 2024: Positioned to Identify Strategic Partnerships and Potential Acquisitions

Renowned Industry Leader and Smart for Life Board Member Heather Granato to Speak at Nutraceutical Event in Geneva, Switzerland

MIAMI, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced its participation in Vitafoods Europe 2024, scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland from May 14 to 16, 2024.

Vitafoods Europe is a premier event in the nutraceutical industry, typically attracting over 25,000 industry experts, and is renowned for its spotlight on the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of health and wellness. Smart for Life's presence at Vitafoods Europe signifies a meaningful opportunity for the company to explore strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions, further cementing its position as a pivotal player in the sector.

As part of the event, Smart for Life’s recently appointed board member, Heather Granato, a renowned nutraceutical industry member and the president of Women In Nutraceuticals, will be a speaker at Vitafoods Europe on Thursday, May 16. She will join a panel of industry experts sharing valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape for women’s health products in the nutraceutical industry, and the role of women in leadership and science to driving innovation and growth.

“With an unwavering commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the nutraceutical landscape, Smart for Life aims to establish partnerships that not only enhance our product offerings but also deliver substantial value to consumers and stakeholders alike,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “We are pleased that Heather Granato has been selected as a speaker at Vitafoods Europe 2024, and we believe our participation at the event underscores our steadfast dedication to fostering positive transformation within the nutraceutical industry. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and exploring potential opportunities that drive engagement and collaboration.”

Companies interested in scheduling meetings with Smart for Life during Vitafoods Europe are encouraged to reach out directly to arrange appointments.

About Vitafoods Europe

Vitafoods Europe attracts over 25,000 industry experts from over 130 countries, offering fantastic opportunities for networking, collaboration and innovation in the nutraceutical industry. Operating since 1997, the trade show hosts live editions annually in Geneva at Palexpo. It offers the perfect platform for businesses to thrive and forge long term collaborations, enrich their understanding and initiate critical conversations around the most pressing issues concerning the health and nutrition industry. To learn more, please visit: www.vitafoods.eu.com

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

