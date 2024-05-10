Ekso Indego Personal to be Featured on ‘Health Uncensored’ with Dr. Drew Pinsky

Segment to appear on Fox Business News on Sunday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company” or “Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the Ekso Indego Personal will be featured on ‘Health Uncensored’ hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The episode is scheduled to air on the Fox Business News channel on Sunday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics, Michael Glover, Director of Clinical Operations of Ekso Bionics, and Jim Gritton, an Ekso Indego Personal device user, will join Dr. Drew to share the user reported benefits and advanced technology of the Ekso Indego Personal, a powered exoskeleton that is designed to provide patients with mobility impairments the opportunity to walk independently.

“For spinal cord injury individuals previously confined to a wheelchair, our transformative Ekso Indego Personal offers a potentially life-changing solution that can significantly improve their quality of life,” says Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “Known for its ease of use, modular design, and ability to generate fast walking speeds, the Ekso Indego Personal is designed to allow patients to regain their mobility and independence in their homes and communities. We look forward to sharing stories of patients who are using our Indego device on ‘Health Uncensored’ with Dr. Drew.”

Ekso Indego Personal is the only known exoskeleton to offer a modular quick connect design, which was engineered to allow users to put on and take off the device without assistance. At just 29 lbs., Ekso Indego is the lightest known commercial exoskeleton available offering ease of handling, transportation, and storage. Effective April 1, 2024, fees published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) for the Company's Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) code K1007 established a reimbursement level of $91,031 for Medicare reimbursement for the Ekso Indego Personal.

To learn more about ‘Health Uncensored,’ visit https://drdrew.com/health-uncensored-with-dr-drew/. Check your local provider for TV channel listings for Fox Business News.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of Ekso Indego, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the Ekso Indego, (iii) the potential impacts to patients from using the Company’s products, (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) through (iii) above and (v) the expected appearance by the Company on ‘Health Uncensored’ and the timing thereof. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, patient, or therapist dissatisfaction with Ekso Indego, risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims, and adjustments to the television scheduling. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

