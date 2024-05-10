Inspired Exclusively Launches Virtual Sports Betting Game, “NBA Re-Play”, With OPAP

NBA Re-Play Uses NBA Archived Footage

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the debut of its NBA Re-Play Virtual Sports product exclusively in Greece with long-time partner OPAP. OPAP is the leading gaming company in Greece and one of the most renowned internationally, offering a wide range of games, including numerical lotteries, sports betting, passive lotteries, scratch cards, etc.



The partnership strategically positions OPAP as the first Inspired partner to officially introduce NBA Re-Play across more than 3,000 retail venues. This way, OPAP pioneers in the market and provides an innovative virtual gaming experience to its customers across Greece.

Last year, Inspired signed a game-changing agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the Union for current professional basketball players in the NBA, securing the rights to develop Virtual Sports games utilising archived footage from the leading professional basketball league and its players.

NBA Re-Play allows fans to wager on simulated, fast-paced matchups, featuring archival footage of all 30 NBA teams. Users have many of the same wagering options as a standard sportsbook, including money line bets and over/under total score. Additionally, NBA Re-Play features authentic NBA marks and logos and archived footage from NBA regular season games, and tentpole events including NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs, and NBA Finals.

"We are thrilled that OPAP has chosen to add NBA Re-Play to their Virtual Sports portfolio. This product utilizes archived NBA footage to provide a unique virtual experience for fans around the globe. OPAP's decision to be the first to launch NBA Re-Play showcases their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.

“At OPAP, we put customers at the center of everything we do, always seeking ways to improve their gaming experience. The exclusive introduction of NBA Re-Play enables us to engage with our customers through fresh and exciting content. Greece is a country of basketball enthusiasts and we believe that NBA Re-Play is a great match to our portfolio, providing even more entertainment options at our retail stores,” said Jan Karas, Chief Executive Officer of OPAP.

To find out more about Inspired’s Virtuals, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 277 1285

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

www.inseinc.com

@Inspired_News

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c54134-e27f-48d5-b86f-70fca1505dc8