Bread Improvers Market: Enhancing Quality and Efficiency in Bakery Production

Bread Improvers Market

Projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, driven by consumer demand for healthier bakery products and improved production processes.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Global Bread Improvers Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global Bread Improvers market size was valued at $907.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Bread Improvers Market Analysis

Bread improvers are essential ingredients used in baking to activate gluten and improve the process of dough kneading, resulting in high-quality, standardized bakery products. The increasing demand for natural bakery products containing fiber and whole grains, coupled with the need for shorter baking times, is driving the growth of the bread-improvement market.

Market Dynamics:

Consumer Trends: Demand for natural bakery products with healthier ingredients like fiber and whole grains is on the rise, creating a positive impact on the bread improvement market.

Production Efficiency: Bread improvers simplify production processes, allowing bakers to achieve high-quality products within shorter timeframes, leading to increased demand from bakery manufacturers.

Segment Dominance: The bread segment holds the highest market share due to its widespread consumption worldwide, particularly in European countries where it is a staple food.

Product Benefits: Bread improvers enhance dough handling, increase yield, and improve extensibility, thereby optimizing production processes and meeting consumer expectations for quality baked goods.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent government regulations concerning bakery additives and products in various countries pose challenges for the bread-improvement market.

Segmentation:

Form: Divided into powder, liquid, and paste forms, with liquid and paste forms gaining traction due to their ease of use and incorporation into bakery processes.

Type: Classified into organic and inorganic segments, with inorganic bread improvers currently leading the market in terms of revenue, while organic improvers are expected to witness high demand in the future.

Application: Categorized into bread, cakes, viennoiserie, and others, with bread being the most consumed segment due to its high demand from both the bakery industry and consumers.

Regional Analysis: Studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with each region exhibiting unique market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Key Findings:

Inorganic bread improvers currently dominate the market, but organic improvers are expected to gain traction.

The bread segment holds the largest market share, driven by its widespread consumption and demand for high-quality bread products.

The vennoiserie segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing consumer preferences for pastry products.

Key Players:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Associated British Foods

Royal DSM N.V.

- Lesaffre

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Bakels Sweden

Oy Karl Fazer Ab.

Corbion N.V.

- Puratos

Laucke Flour Mills

The bread improver market is witnessing growth driven by consumer demand for healthier bakery products, improved production efficiency, and technological advancements in baking processes. However, regulatory challenges remain a concern for market expansion.

Key findings of the study

Depending on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest Bread Improvers market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

On the basis of type, the inorganic segment accounted for about 85% of the market share in 2018. However, the organic bread improvers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period.

By application, the bread segment accounted for about 72% of the market share in 2018. However, the viennoiserie segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Bread Improvers market forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 21% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

