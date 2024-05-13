Colocation Edge Data Center Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Colocation Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The colocation edge data center market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Colocation Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the colocation edge data center market size is predicted to reach $24.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.

The growth in the colocation edge data center market is due to the increasing adoption of 5G networks. North America region is expected to hold the largest colocation edge data center market share. Major players in the colocation edge data center market include Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NTT Communications Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., China Telecom Global Limited.

Colocation Edge Data Center Market Segments

•By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation

•By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Applications

•By End-Use: Small And Midsize Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises

•By Geography: The global colocation edge data center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A colocation edge data center typically refers to a facility that provides space, power, cooling, and physical security for businesses to deploy their server, storage, and networking equipment. These are strategically positioned at the periphery of a network, closer to where data is generated and consumed, such as in urban areas or near industrial sites. They are primarily used to provide organizations with a cost-effective and scalable solution for housing their IT infrastructure.

