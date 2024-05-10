Middle East Sports Betting Market Expanding at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2024-2032

The Middle East region’s youthful demographic predisposed to engaging with sports and technology is primarily driving the sports betting market.

BROOKLYN, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Middle East Sports Betting Market Report by Platform (Offline, Online), Betting Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange Betting, Live/In Play Betting, Pari-Mutuel, eSports Betting, and Others), Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Middle East Sports Betting market size, share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2024-2032.

Middle East Sports Betting Market Trends:

Sports betting is a form of gambling where individuals wager money on the outcome of sporting events. It is a widespread practice across the globe, ingrained in various cultures and societies. Participants place bets on different aspects of the game, such as the final result, specific player performance, or even minute details suh as the number of goals scored or the margin of victory. This form of gambling extends beyond traditional sports such as football, basketball, and cricket, encompassing a wide range of activities including horse racing, boxing, tennis, and even eSports. The appeal of sports betting lies in the thrill of prediction, as well as the potential for financial gain. However, it also carries risks, as outcomes are uncertain and can often be influenced by various factors such as player injuries, weather conditions, or unexpected turns of events during the game. Despite these risks, sports betting remains immensely popular, with millions of enthusiasts participating through various platforms, including online betting websites, casinos, and dedicated betting shops.

The Middle East has witnessed a rise in interest in sports, both as spectators and participants. Major international events such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and the Olympics garner immense attention. This heightened interest in sports naturally translates into increased engagement with sports betting. Additionally, economic growth in many Middle Eastern countries has led to an increase in disposable income among the population. With more money available for leisure activities, individuals are more inclined to participate in sports betting as a form of entertainment. Other than this, a significant proportion of the population in the Middle East is comprised of young individuals. This demographic cohort is generally more tech-savvy and open to trying new forms of entertainment, including sports betting.

Besides this, while gambling has historically been frowned upon in many Middle Eastern societies due to religious and cultural reasons, attitudes are gradually evolving. There is a growing acceptance of sports betting as a legitimate form of entertainment, particularly among the younger generation. In line with this, numerous countries in the Middle East have started to explore the legalization and regulation of sports betting as a means to generate revenue and combat illegal gambling activities. This shift toward a regulated market creates opportunities for legitimate operators to enter the industry and offer safe and transparent betting platforms.

Middle East Sports Betting Market Segmentation:

Platform Insights:

• Offline

• Online

Betting Type Insights:

• Fixed Odds Wagering

• Exchange Betting

• Live/In Play Betting

• Pari-Mutuel

• eSports Betting

• Others

Sports Type Insights:

• Football

• Basketball

• Baseball

• Horse Racing

• Cricket

• Hockey

• Others

Country Insights:

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• Israel

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Kuwait

• Oman

• Jordan

• Bahrain

• Others

