Gamer Symphony Orchestra concert supported Genshin Impact's Impact4Music

Official Concert Flyer

The University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center on May 12, 2024

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May 12th at 2PM and 7PM EST, the The University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra will be having their Spring 2024 concert. UMGSO is a student run full symphonic orchestra and choir which plays popular video game music arranged by its own members. This semester in collaboration with Genshin Impact's #Impact4Music program, they will be performing two songs from their hit game. The concert will be performed in Dekelboum Concert hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center in College Park Maryland. Free tickets are available on the Clarice website, and the concerts will also be streamed on twitch live @GamerSymphonyUMD. Links to both can be found here: https://linktr.ee/gamersymphony .


The GSO was founded in 2005 by students who were passionate about video game music and who wanted to share their art with the world. Although it started as a small group of students, the orchestra now boasts over 120 active members. The GSO regularly performs at Dekelboum Hall at the University of Maryland every semester, including a fully sold out show in December 2023. The GSO has also been invited to perform at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for their "Art of Video Games" and "Watch This! Revelations in Media Art" exhibits, and at the Kennedy Center’s Millenium Stage as a part of their Direct Current program in 2018. UMGSO has also been able to work and learn from professional composers including a master class this spring from Grammy Award winner Christopher Tin known for his work with the Civilization IV soundtrack.

