Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Blade of God X, an Action RPG Developed by Void Labs

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for May 10, 2024.



OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Blade of God X, an Action RPG Developed by Void Labs

OKX Ventures today announced that it has invested in Blade of God X , a dark-themed, cross-platform (Android, iOS, and PC) AAA action game by Void Labs. This investment demonstrates OKX Ventures' commitment to backing innovative projects in the gaming industry.

Void Labs views gaming as an ideal means for human interaction with the virtual world. As such, Void Labs has introduced an innovative concept: "Play ARPG to Train AI Agent." This concept not only merges advanced AI agents with blockchain technology, but also allows players to train their AI agents through gameplay. The "Blade of God" series, part of this approach, has achieved a global download total of 6 million. So far, $6 million has been invested in the development of "Blade of God X".

Blade of God X Founder Tnise said: “We’re grateful for OKX Ventures’ invaluable support, which further motivates us in our vision to use gaming as a medium for human interaction with the virtual world. This partnership will provide us with the necessary resources and guidance to continue innovating, broaden our horizons and deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

