Relapse Track Offers Hope To Those Failed by Traditional Drug Rehabilitation Programs
Relapse Track program provides hope for individuals seeking a fresh start on their journey to long-term sobriety.
Relapse rates for drug and alcohol use resemble those of other chronic diseases, with an estimated 40-60% of individuals relapsing while in recovery.EUREKA SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retreat At Sky Ridge announces Relapse Track, a specialized program designed to provide hope and support for individuals without long-term recovery through traditional rehab methods.
NHI data reveal that 40–60% of individuals who seek drug rehabilitation may experience relapse within three weeks to 6 months following treatment. The Relapse Track program at The Retreat At Sky Ridge acknowledges the challenges faced by these individuals and aims to address the well-documented relapse patterns that they may encounter.
The US drug overdose and addiction epidemic
In 2021, the US saw 106,699 deaths attributed to drug overdose and addiction, an increase over the 91,799 deaths in 2020 and 70,630 in 2019.
The current epidemic of drug overdose and addiction in the United States emphasizes the urgency and importance of effective treatment options. With addiction being recognized as a progressive and chronic relapsing brain disease, it is crucial to explore alternative approaches to support individuals in their recovery journey.
The Relapse Track Program
The Relapse Track program at The Retreat At Sky Ridge offers a comprehensive and individualized approach in a rehab retreat setting. By combining evidence-based practices with a person-centered philosophy, this program focuses on demystifying the relapse process and empowering individuals to understand and overcome the factors contributing to their relapse.
Led by experienced professionals, The Retreat At Sky Ridge provides a supportive and nurturing environment for individuals seeking long-lasting recovery. A reputable facility committed to excellence, it is CARF Accredited and follows a holistic approach to addiction treatment.
The founders of The Retreat At Sky Ridge envisioned a treatment center beyond traditional rehab, providing a step-less approach to addiction recovery. Focusing on acquiring the necessary skills and achieving overall wellness, their programs integrate Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), SMART Recovery, adventure therapy, and other clinical services.
About the Retreat at Sky Ridge
Located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, The Retreat At Sky Ridge spans over 138 acres of rustic luxury. With a limited number of residential clients, the facility ensures personalized attention and a nurturing environment conducive to healing and transformation.
In addition to the Relapse Track program, The Retreat At Sky Ridge offers a range of other treatment options, including residential treatment, medically supervised detox, aftercare treatment, and support for dual diagnosis cases. Their comprehensive approach addresses substance use disorders, including alcoholism, drug abuse, and prescription drug abuse.
If traditional rehab methods have not yielded the desired results, the Relapse Track program provides hope for individuals seeking a fresh start on their journey to long-term sobriety. With a person-centered philosophy, evidence-based practices, and a compassionate approach to aftercare, The Retreat At Sky Ridge is dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering lasting transformation.
Visit their official website for more information about the Relapse Track program at The Retreat At Sky Ridge.
Darren Davis
The Retreat At Sky Ridge
+1 (877) 693-6010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram