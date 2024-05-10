Population Screening Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The population screening market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Population Screening Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the population screening market size is predicted to reach $37.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the population screening market is due to the rising prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest population screening market share. Major players in the population screening market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Population Screening Market Segments

• By Product: Hardware Equipment, Testing Or Lab, Analytics Or Interpretation

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Age: Ages Less Than 15, 15-65, Ages 65 And Above

• By Business: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Labs

• By Geography: The global population screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Population screening is a process of assessing the prevalence of a particular trait or disease in the entire population or a subgroup of people. The goal of population screening is to accurately predict which individuals in a group are at risk of developing a disease, which is different from diagnostic testing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Population Screening Market Characteristics

3. Population Screening Market Trends And Strategies

4. Population Screening Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Population Screening Market Size And Growth

……

27. Population Screening Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Population Screening Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

