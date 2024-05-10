PM Chính urges institutional reforms for the Red River Delta development

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries, localities and sectors in the Red River Delta region to take proactive measures in researching and proposing institutional and policy reforms in order to achieve ways of overcoming obstacles and foster the region's development during the period 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

He stressed that it was imperative to adopt fresh perspectives, fostering innovation and cultivating a renewed vision in the planning process for the Red River Delta region. Such an approach should ensure the harmonious integration of traditional values with progressive breakthroughs, comprehensive strategies and sustainable practices.

He was speaking at the third meeting of the Red River Delta Region Coordinating Council where the plans for the 2021-2030 period were formally announced. Those, which include a vision up to 2050, were recently approved by the Prime Minister, assessing the implementation of Resolution No30-NQ/TW by the Politburo and Resolution No14/NQ-CP by the Government over the past year, reviewing the mechanisms of special policies for regional development, coordinating regional plans and evaluating the implementation of key projects in the region.

The conference confirmed that ministries, sectors and localities in the Red River Delta region have been quick to issue action plans and achieve positive results after over a year of implementation.

The Government's action programme sets out 21 development targets, 36 tasks and 20 key projects for the region to be accomplished by 2030. Currently, three out of 36 tasks have been completed and plans for nine out of 11 provinces in the region have been approved.

The remaining tasks are large-scale projects being coordinated and implemented by relevant ministries and agencies and on schedule.

Regarding the 20 key projects, seven are already underway, eight are undergoing investment procedure formalities and the remaining projects are under review and will be implemented in the near future.

The socio-economic development of the region has achieved many positive results. The region's economic growth rate (GRDP) reached 6.28 per cent in 2023, 1.24 times higher than the national average and accounts for 30.1 per cent of the national GDP.

The per capita GRDP is now VNĐ131.9 million ($5,180), so number two nationwide. State budget revenue in the region in 2023 is estimated to exceed VNĐ720 trillion ($28.3 million), leading the country. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is estimated at over $17.3 billion for 2023, also the highest in the country.

The Government has directed ministries, sectors and localities to propose policies on innovation, venture capital funds, controlled experimental mechanisms and specific policies for the Hoà Lạc High-Tech Park, the National Innovation Centre and the semiconductor engineer training project, Decree.

Internal and inter-regional cooperation and linkage activities have been actively implemented by ministries, sectors and localities in the region to hit targets for rapid and sustainable development. Many important regional linkage projects are actively being implemented, such as the Beltway 4 Project in the Hà Nội Capital Region, the urban railway investment project as a pilot project in Hà Nội and the section from Nhổn to Hà Nội Station. Many projects are in the investment stage, including the Ninh Bình to Hải Phòng Expressway construction project.

The quality of infrastructure in the Red River Delta region is continuously improving, with four out of 11 local areas in the top ten in terms of the best infrastructure nationwide.

However, the region is still facing challenges regarding urban infrastructure, interregional environmental issues and the insufficient role of science, technology and innovation as drivers of development. More attention is needed on collaborative activities and regional coordination.

In concluding the conference, PM Chính urged localities in the region to promptly bring together plans and action programmes to implement these plans, emphasising that while planning is crucial, equally important is the organisation and implementation of these plans.

He noted that the implementation of planning and socio-economic development in the region must align with the Party's guidelines, the State's laws and Resolution No.30 of the Central Party Committee. It must strictly adhere to and synchronise planning and consistently prioritise human-centered development, leveraging the intellect, talent, qualities and the ethics of the Vietnamese people.

Additionally, there should be a continued focus on the three strategic breakthroughs outlined in the 13th Party Congress regarding infrastructure development, human resource training and institutional improvement.

The Prime Minister agreed with the conference's agreement to restructure economic sectors, innovate growth models towards modernisation, prioritise investment in pivotal and dynamic projects, concentrate on human resource development, attract talent, promote innovation and streamline administrative procedures to enhance the investment environment.

He directed ministries, sectors and localities in the Red River Delta region to proactively research and propose institutional and policy reforms to address obstacles and stimulate development. — VNS