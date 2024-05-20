Whispering Oaks Lodge Looks To Impact Lafayette, LA’s Opioid Epidemic with Intensive Outpatient Treatment
The 6-week program meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in both Lafayette and Shreveport
Lafayette has seen a dramatic increase in the number of overdose deaths in recent years.
Intensive Outpatient Treatment allows our clients to receive the care they need while continuing to fulfill their obligations.”LAFAYETTE , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whispering Oaks Lodge, a leading addiction treatment center, is proud to announce the availability of its Intensive Outpatient Treatment program to residents of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Lafayette has been particularly hard hit by the growing substance abuse and overdose epidemic sweeping the United States, with drug overdose deaths in the parish tripling from 2019 to 2022 to more than 130 per year.
As a longtime member of the Lafayette community, Whispering Oaks Lodge is dedicated to providing comprehensive rehabilitation, support and recovery services to individuals struggling with substance abuse.
Founded to help people in the community overcome addiction and reclaim their lives, Whispering Oaks Lodge has established itself as a trusted name in addiction treatment.
The Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program
This program is ideal for individuals in the early to middle stages of substance use disorder who are seeking drug rehab in Lafayette and want to receive comprehensive treatment while maintaining their daily routines and responsibilities. By actively engaging in their day-to-day activities, clients learn how to implement healthy changes in their personal lives and build a supportive network.
The 6-week program meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in both Lafayette and Shreveport. There are no requirements for enrollment other than an admission from the client that they are struggling with alcohol and/or drugs and that they want a better life.
"Intensive Outpatient Treatment allows our clients to receive the care they need while continuing to fulfill their obligations," said Darren Davis, CEO of Whispering Oaks Lodge. "We believe in empowering individuals to make positive changes in their lives and providing them with the tools and support necessary for long-term recovery."
Whispering Oaks Lodge's Intensive Outpatient Treatment program includes evidence-based therapies, individual counseling, group therapy sessions, relapse prevention strategies, and ongoing support. Clients benefit from a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to their specific needs, ensuring a personalized approach to recovery.
About Whispering Oaks Lodge
Located in Youngsville, Louisiana, the lodge offers a peaceful and supportive environment for clients to embark on their journey to sobriety. It spans about 18 acres and is surrounded by beautiful oak trees. The lodge also has a 3-acre fish pond with bass, bream, catfish, and white perch.
With a team of experienced nurses, clinicians, doctors, counselors and certified holistic therapists, Whispering Oaks Lodge is committed to helping individuals overcome addiction and achieve lasting recovery.
