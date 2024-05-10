EBC Financial Group Joins United to Beat Malaria, a Campaign of the United Nations Foundation, in Move Against Malaria

Move Against Malaria 5K 2024, a Global Initiative by United to Beat Malaria, a Campaign of the United Nations Foundation. EBC Financial Group's Kuala Lumpur office team after participating in the Move Against Malaria 5K event, demonstrating unity in the fight against malaria. Representatives from EBC Financial Group stand united with global champions at the United to Beat Malaria Leadership Summit in April 2024. Running in support of the Move Against Malaria campaign.

EBC Financial Group (EBC) recently joined supporters and partners of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign by the United Nations Foundation (UNF), in its Move Against Malaria 5K 2024 virtual event. This initiative united people globally to raise awareness and funds by emphasizing the urgent need for effective malaria treatment tools and programs.

EBC employees worldwide participated to raise awareness during World Malaria Week through running, walking, and swimming, emphasizing the importance of fighting malaria. Through these collective efforts, EBC Financial Group helped provide nearly 25,000 families with 100,000 mosquito nets, protecting around 150,000 people from the disease.

EBC Financial Group participated in the United to Beat Malaria 2024 Leadership Summit, a campaign by the United Nations Foundation, held from March 10 to 12 in Washington, D.C. The summit brought together global leaders, health experts, and advocates to strengthen initiatives and accelerate efforts to eliminate malaria worldwide. EBC Financial Group's participation highlighted its commitment to combating malaria while engaging with representatives of the UN Foundation, the World Health Organization, and U.S. Congress.

In April, EBC Financial Group announced its official partnership with United to Beat Malaria, reinforcing the company's dedication to saving lives by supporting critical treatment tools and programs. During the summit, keynote speakers like Margaret McDonnell, Executive Director of United to Beat Malaria, and Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme, explored the use of artificial intelligence and modeling to improve predictions and interventions.

EBC Financial Group remains steadfast in its mission to protect vulnerable communities from malaria and uphold its commitment to global health challenges. The partnership with United to Beat Malaria is just one step in their ongoing journey toward eradicating this preventable disease. With the collaborative insights gained from the 2024 Leadership Summit and the Move Against Malaria 5K event, EBC is poised to continue driving impactful change.

Moving forward, EBC Financial Group plans to deepen collaborations with the UN Foundation and other charitable organizations, leveraging collective expertise and innovative strategies to bolster health systems and promote equity worldwide.

For more information about EBC Financial Group’s ESG initiatives, please visit www.ebc.com/ESG.

