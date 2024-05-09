INTO University Partnerships Launches ‘Return & Connect’ to Boost International Student Careers

Launching first in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, the initiative also includes an exclusive partnership with online employability giant mShare Tech in China

London, UK , May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON– INTO University Partnerships is launching a new “Return & Connect” digital platform and physical service, aimed at empowering international students with enhanced career opportunities, bridging the gap between education and employment worldwide.

The platform is designed to support international students returning to their home countries after completing their studies overseas, connecting them with employer and alumni networks, for in-market work experience and post-study work placements both during and after their study overseas.

The innovative service has been co-created by INTO, a global education partnering organization, in collaboration with universities in the UK, US and Australia and brings academic institutions, students, alumni and employers together under one seamless system.

“The Return & Connect service represents a pivotal step in INTO’s commitment to supporting the professional development of international students. It revolutionizes the landscape of employment and post-study work placements,” said John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships.

“With concerns over long-term employability driving international student decision-making, this initiative empowers universities to extend the reach and impact of both their careers and alumni services well beyond their home campus and into parts of the world, traditionally under-served by the majority of overseas universities hosting large populations of international students,” he continued.

The Return & Connect service will initially roll out in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mainland China, in summer 2024 and will expand to other key international student markets in a phased approach.

“Return & Connect is a great idea that tackles a challenge that all universities face in providing accurate and timely employer connections to students who graduate and seek to return home, but it also simultaneously provides an available in-market resource to strengthen all-important institutional alumni activity. I wish them every success,” said Professor Sir Steve Smith, UK Government International Education Champion.

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, INTO has forged an exclusive collaboration with mShare Tech, a leading Chinese firm renowned for its innovative internship and career services and tech solutions for students and graduates in the domestic market. This partnership will for the first time specifically streamline the journey for returning Chinese students as they enter the workforce post-study abroad.

mShare’s dynamic platform has served as a go-to resource for over 24 million students and graduates across Mainland China since its establishment in 2016, offering a wealth of employment and work experience opportunities. Today, with an annual volume of new registered student users at over 4 million, it provides 330,000 employers registered on the platform with access to a vast talent pool for recruiting candidates for various roles.

As part of the partnership with mShare, INTO will leverage its global presence and profile in top study-abroad destinations worldwide to work with universities to enrol international students on the Return & Connect platform free of charge. Meanwhile, mShare will utilize its extensive local network of employers, and expertise to seamlessly integrate its student registrations into the Return & Connect platform, establishing Return & Connect as the exclusive brand for international students in China.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with mShare Tech to empower Chinese students who have completed their studies overseas with enhanced career opportunities. The launch of the ‘Return & Connect’ service underscores our commitment to unlock career opportunities for international students and facilitating meaningful connections between education and employment,” said Mr Sykes.

Mr Rocky Zeng, CEO of mShare Tech, said: “The partnership demonstrates INTO and mShare’s shared vision of fostering global talent and advancing career pathways for international students. INTO’s unrivalled global reach and mShare’s extensive network in China will give returning Chinese students a distinctive advantage to thrive in the competitive job market.”

Under the agreement, mShare will develop new, specialized subscription propositions for employers on its platform, enabling them to access, engage, and service students in China who are studying abroad or have completed their studies overseas.

During the launch phase, INTO is offering overseas universities a free presence on the Return and Connect (China) platform. Universities can also enhance their presence and support for students by teaming up with market-based career experts, which INTO will facilitate. A wider variety of flexible subscription and revenue-sharing models will be available as the initiative is rolled out.

INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped more than 150,000 students from over 180 countries realise their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university.

