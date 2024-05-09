BIS Computer Solutions, Expands Its Global Operations

Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Controlling Share of Viridio.net

Glendale, CA , May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires a controlling share of the eco-friendly cloud data centre, Viridio , and assumes the role of President and CEO.

The acquisition was approved by Viridio’s Board of Directors on May 6, 2024, at 3.30 Pacific time (PDT) by Steven Craig (CTO) and Laz Peterson (CFO), who share ownership in the business. “This marks a significant milestone for Viridio. It is important to be in a position to grow and create synergy, and build new relationships for vertical growth,” said Laz Peterson, Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Viridio.

Today marks a pioneering development in the technology industry as Michael Macho, division president at BIS Computer Solutions, has successfully acquired a controlling share of Viridio, based in Menifee, California.

With this acquisition, Michael Macho assumes the role of President and CEO of Viridio, bolstering the company's leadership team alongside current executives, including chief financial officer Laz Peterson (previously CEO) and Steven Craig, CTO. This strategic move aims to elevate the value proposition for both new and existing customers of Viridio, while also extending capabilities and benefits to BIS Computer Solutions and ResultWorx Technology Solutions customers who wish to gain entrance into the public or private cloud.

“I am pleased to bring on Michael Macho and his team at BIS Computer Solutions to bolster growth at Viridio, and to provide additional value to our customers,” said, Peterson. “This acquisition and partnership has been in the making for the last 10 months and I am quite pleased this finally came together,” added Peterson.

Viridio — formally Affordable Internet Services Online, Inc. (or AISO) — has long been recognized for its innovative and user-friendly cloud and cloud-based solutions, catering to companies and consumers of all sizes, with excellent support and personalized service.

Leveraging Viridio's WordPress Optimized Hosting or Solar Site Designer platforms, customers can effortlessly launch websites within minutes, streamlining their digital presence with efficiency, and with the support to reinforce their product and service offering. “This additional technical experience will allow Viridio to more efficiently service customers and channel partners, and bring new capabilities to the team,” said Steven Craig, chief technology officer and co-founder of Viridio.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the acquisition, Michael Macho stated, "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Viridio. With over 38 years of technology experience, I am eager to contribute my knowledge and talent towards the growth and expansion of Viridio and bring new brand awareness brand to the company and its capabilities. The most important aspect is the partnership, and the significant benefits it brings to both organizations, and specifically our collective clientele."

Viridio operates with a steadfast commitment to conserve energy and reduce its carbon footprint. Through innovative technologies and sustainable practices, we continuously seek ways to minimize our environmental impact. From our energy-efficient infrastructure to planting trees around the globe for every new customer — including carbon offsets for even the users who visit or access Viridio resources on their personal devices — every aspect of our operation is designed to prioritize sustainability. “I am pleased to join a company with such a large focus on the environment, using and operating energy-hungry technology to drive business success. Viridio will maintain its commitment to be eco-friendly and will always prioritize conservation of environmental resources when running its cloud data centres.”, says Macho

This acquisition signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric values, positioning Viridio as a leading force in the rapidly evolving landscape of cloud services and digital solutions, that are — most importantly — environmentally friendly.

About BIS Computer Solutions

BIS Computer Solutions is a trusted provider of vertical software applications, custom software development, mobile applications, and IT/network support. With a dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, BIS Computer Solutions delivers cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.

About Viridio

Viridio is a pioneering eco-friendly cloud data centre based in Menifee, California. Offering swift and intuitive cloud and web-based solutions, Viridio.net empowers organizations and individuals alike to establish a dynamic online presence with ease.

Media Contact:

Chris Barnett Barnett Media

chris@cbarnmedia.com

(415) 336-5092

Disclaimer: The information mentioned in the press release is provided by source BIS Computer Solutions via PinionNewswire. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly for any queries/issues.