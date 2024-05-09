Statement by Minister Natalie Jameson on the 2024 Easter Seals school tour

CANADA, May 9 - Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years issued the following statement on the success of the 2024 Easter Seals Tour:

“Heartfelt congratulations to Easter Seals PEI, their 2024 Ambassador Lucie Gallant, Lucie’s family, and the 66 Island schools who collectively raised an impressive $47,735.

This year’s Easter Seals Tour showcased the remarkable generosity and dedication of our island’s students, teachers, and school staff.

There was a challenge presented this year as an incentive: the school that raised the most funds per student would be rewarded with a school-wide pizza party. I’m thrilled to announce that Amherst Cove Consolidated emerged victorious!

Joining Lucie on the School Tour was an absolute delight. Her infectious positivity and empowering message left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Her motto, 'With a positive mind, you can do extraordinary things,' serves as a powerful reminder for all of us, to embrace each day with optimism and kindness.

“Let’s continue to spread Lucie’s inspiring message throughout our Island community, uplifting each other and making a positive difference wherever we go.”