Gaming Board Welcomes New Gaming Agents

ILLINOIS, May 9 - Three Agents Graduate from Police Academy Ceremony in Springfield





The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) welcomed three new gaming agent trainees to the agency today during a law enforcement basic training graduation ceremony in Springfield. The gaming agents will be assigned to IGB casino field offices statewide. Hiring and training new gaming agents is part of the IGB's ongoing effort to ensure fair and proper gaming practices throughout the state.





"I applaud the hard work and determination these graduates demonstrated during basic training and look forward to their continued success as IGB gaming agents," said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. "We are proud to welcome these new agents as we continue to work to provide additional staffing to regulate the increase in casinos, video gaming and sportsbooks statewide."





The new gaming agent trainees include:

• Corey D. Anderer - Metropolis

• Daniel M. Roger - East Peoria

• Christopher L. Renteria - Chicago





The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield following the completion of a 16-week basic training course for law enforcement officers by the trainees and other recruits. This is the IGB's first police graduating class this year.





The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of Illinois gaming while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities. Illinois is presently home to 15 casinos, more than 8,500 licensed video gaming establishments and 13 operating sportsbooks.



