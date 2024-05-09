MPD Searching for Suspects in an Armed Carjacking in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11:15 P.M., the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to withdraw money from an ATM. The victim complied and the suspects then took the victim’s vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.