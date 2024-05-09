Cast From Clay Launches Two Online Courses to Elevate Policy Communications
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cast From Clay has unveiled two online courses designed to arm policy communications and public affairs professionals with the skills necessary to shape public policy narratives, and ultimately change policy.
"Communicate to Persuade" and "Aim for Impact" were developed alongside experts and communicators in think tanks, NGOs and university research centres. Both courses draw on Cast from Clay’s experience of helping such organisations solve communications challenges, including those communications challenges specific to the worlds of research, policy, and public affairs.
- Master the Art of Persuasion with "Communicate to Persuade"
Communicate to Persuade dives deep into the essence of persuasion, an indispensable tool in policy communications.
This course is tailored for those looking to refine their ability to craft compelling narratives, leveraging persuasion models, effective message construction, and the power of storytelling. Over a span of five weeks, participants will explore a range of topics including the dynamics of persuasion in policy communications, audience analysis and message framing, storytelling as a pivotal skill, the art of conveying expertise and cultivating trust, and the significance of connecting messages to broader themes to enhance persuasive impact.
With a focus on practical application, Communicate to Persuade features tutor-guided online learning, engaging homework exercises, and interactive live sessions, providing participants with a comprehensive learning experience. The course is ideal for policy or research communications professionals eager to harness the power of rhetorical persuasion, frame messages with precision, and master the craft of storytelling.
- Forge Impactful Change with "Aim for Impact"
For professionals dedicated to making a tangible difference, Aim for Impact offers an invaluable toolkit for planning, enhancing, and measuring the impact of policy communications campaigns.
This course addresses common challenges such as unclear focus and competing goals, guiding participants through a structured process to transform intentions into impactful actions. Over five weeks, learners will delve into the essentials of impact evaluation including understanding impact dimensions, stakeholder analysis, risk assessment, Theory of Change, and impact evaluation techniques.
Aim for Impact combines tutor-guided online sessions with practical exercises and interactive discussions, ensuring a rich learning environment. Participants will emerge equipped to articulate clear, impactful strategies for their projects and campaigns, setting the stage for success in the dynamic field of policy communications.
- About Cast From Clay
Cast From Clay stands at the forefront of policy communications training, committed to equipping professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of shaping and disrupting public policy narratives. Cast From Clay is dedicated to fostering a global community of policy communicators. For more information on their courses and to enrol, visit https://castfromclay.co.uk/training/
Stephen Ramotowski
