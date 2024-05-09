PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with City of Pharr Leadership

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with City of Pharr officials, including Commissioner Ricardo Medina, City Manager Jonathan Flores, and Assistant City Manager Cynthia Reyes, to discuss the Pharr International Bridge expansion project and the importance of infrastructure improvements for cross-border trade. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

