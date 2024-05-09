NASCAR Champion’s Luxury Estate, Home to Miss. North Carolina, Enters Market for $6 Million

Former NASCAR Champion, Robby Faggart’s Exquisite Home Hits the Market. His pageant queen daughter, McKenzie Faggart, was crowned Miss. North Carolina in 2016.

CONCORD, N.C., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The architectural masterpiece located at 525 Lake Lynn Road has entered the market for $5,900,000. Owned by Robby Faggart, a celebrated American former stock car racing driver and NASCAR champion, the residence offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience refined living at its finest. His daughter, Miss Mecklenburg County, McKenzie Faggart, was crowned Miss North Carolina 2016. Faggart grew up in Concord and said she's proud to represent the close-knit community. Included in North Carolina’s Forestry program, the listing is marketed exclusively by Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman—Cornelius office. The listing details may be viewed here.



Set within the serene embrace of over 53 acres of meticulously manicured grounds, this exceptional estate boasts over 9,200 square feet of exquisitely designed living space. The private gated entry leads to an oversized circle driveway with two water fountain features. The property is surrounded by natural beauty, with two expansive ponds lending a sense of timeless grandeur and serenity. Built by Kenneth Meisenheimer, the enchanting ambiance of the estate is simply unparalleled.

Inside, opulence unfolds with soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and breathtaking views of the lush landscape through expansive windows. The home features meticulously restored seven-inch-wide plank flooring from a mill in New York City, 200-year-old wood floors imported from Oklahoma, and a grand solid wood front door over 400 years old, shipped from Mexico.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and premium finishes. The spacious living areas and formal dining room are perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations, offering a seamless blend of luxury and functionality.

The sumptuous primary suite provides a private sanctuary with a spa-like en suite. Outside, lakefront resort-style living awaits with a sparkling swimming pool, expansive patio and a private boat dock and pier, creating an idyllic setting for al fresco gatherings. Lush landscaping is lined with 309 feet of seawall pavers. Two large garage workshops offer over 9,200 square feet of ample space.

The property, registered in Los Angeles as the Lake Lynn Lodge, served as the backdrop for the filming of the Dale Earnhardt story.

Enrolled in the Forestry program, the estate benefits from significant property tax savings through North Carolina's forestry present-use value program (PUV).

Quote:

“This property stands as more than just a luxurious residence; it's a testament to the Faggart family's passion for excellence and community both on and off the racetrack. Each day here is infused with the unmistakable magic of refined living, offering a retreat-like experience unlike any other for grand-scale living.”

Michelle Rhyne, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



