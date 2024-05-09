Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 9, 2024, it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.



At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director

VOTES IN FAVOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Lynn Azar 73,000,220 99.50% 369,436 0.50% Lisa Colnett 72,994,389 99.49% 375,267 0.51% Sigmund Cornelius 73,091,567 99.62% 278,089 0.38% Robert Engbloom 71,428,645 97.35% 1,941,011 2.65% Wayne Foo 72,286,211 98.52% 1,083,445 1.48% G.R. (Bob) MacDougall 73,005,189 99.50% 364,467 0.50% Glenn McNamara 72,384,630 98.66% 985,026 1.34% Imad Mohsen 73,114,519 99.65% 255,137 0.35% Carmen Sylvain 72,353,506 98.62% 1,016,150 1.38%



In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR Number Percentage 70,108,407 95.56%



Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Parex Resources Inc.

403-517-1733

investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich

Investor Relations & Communications Advisor

Parex Resources Inc.

587-293-3286

investor.relations@parexresources.com

