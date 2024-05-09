Submit Release
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024, payable on July 11, 2024. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


