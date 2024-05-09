MassDEP Recognizes Top Performing Public Water Systems to Commemorate National Drinking Water Week  

Boston — In honor of National Drinking Water Week, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced today that 45 public water systems, four certified operators, and one childcare center have received awards for their noteworthy performance during 2023. Awardees demonstrated excellent water service to the public, no violations or compliance issues, and efforts that support overall public water supply service.

“Water is our most valuable natural resource, and it takes the work of experienced professions to protect it from pollution, promote conservation, and build infrastructure to handle our future needs,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “National Drinking Water Week is the perfect time to honor these dedicated water suppliers and professionals who work every day to supply clean, safe, and healthy drinking water to millions of residents across Massachusetts.”

“Clean and sufficient drinking water doesn’t happen by accident. It’s because of the hard work of people like those being recognized today,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “I’m honored to publicly commend these watersystems and operators for their exceptional service and distinguished work protecting the health of their communities.”

For 38 years, MassDEP has recognized and awarded exemplary systems that have reached meritorious service for their work during the previous calendar year. Today’s public ceremony honoring the 2024 award recipients was held at the Devens Community Center in Devens, MA.

2024 Public Water System Award Recipients and Honorable Mentions

Non-transient Non-community Systems:

Cape Cod Space Force Station (Sandwich)

Carlisle Public School

Martha’s Vineyard Airport

Small Community Systems:

Agawam Springs Water Company (Plymouth)

Centre Village Apartments (Boxborough)

Essex Water Department

Garrison Place (Carlisle)

Highland Ridge Condominiums (Berlin)

Northfield Water District

West Newbury Water Department

Medium and Large Community Systems:

Athol DPW Water Division

Brewster Water Department

Buzzards Bay Water District

Dennis Water District

Dracut Water Supply District

Edgartown Water Department

Hanson Water Department

Harwich Water Department

Lynn Water and Sewer Commission

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority;

Needham Water Department

North Andover Water Department

North Chelmsford Water District

North Raynham Water District

Provincetown Water Department

South Hadley Fire District #2 Water Department

Wenham Water Department

Winchester Water Department

Consecutive Systems:

Everett Water Department (MWRA)

Paxton Water Department

Waltham Water Department

Weston Water Department

Consistent Performer Awards (Public Water Systems that have received awards for three consecutive years):

Benfield Farms (Carlisle)

Beverly Water Department

North Sagamore Water District

Orleans Water Department

Seekonk Water District

Water Conservation Awards:

Aquarian Water Company, Millbury

Sharon Water Department

Energy Conservation Award:

STAR L Award (honoring systems taking action to reduce lead within school systems):

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

School/Day Care Lead-Reduction Advocate:

Central Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Rick Cormier – Leominster Water Division

Northeast Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Richard Dawe – Lynn Water and Sewer Commission

Southeast Region

Regional Recognition:

Distinguished Operator Award:

Western Region

Regional Recognition:

Southampton Water Department

Distinguished Operator Award:

Kevin Williams – Belchertown Water District

More information on the 2024 Public Water System Awards is available on the MassDEP website.

