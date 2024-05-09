Việt Nam interested in BRICS membership expansion: foreign ministry

VIETNAM, May 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng noted Việt Nam's attention to the BRICS membership expansion while addressing the ministry’s regular press conference on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of Việt Nam's engagement in BRICS – a group of major emerging economies – and information that Việt Nam has submitted application to become a member, Hằng said that as a responsible and active member of the international community and following the foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, independence and self-reliance, Việt Nam is always ready to take part in and actively contribute to global as well as regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations, and forums.

“Like many countries in the world, we pay attention to the process of the BRICS membership expansion,” the spokeswoman added.

BRICS was established in 2009 with 4 founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, with South Africa joining a year later. On January 1, 2024, five countries in the Middle East-Africa region, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, and Ethiopia, became official members of BRICS.

Before admitting the new 5 members, BRICS accounted for approximately 30 per cent of the global economic scale, 26 per cent of the land area, and 43 per cent of the world's population, while producing over a third of the global grain output. — VNS