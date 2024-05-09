Submit Release
Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.

Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the current fiscal year. All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:

  FOR
 		% FOR ABSTENTION
 		% ABSTENTION
Joseph Arena 22,405,047   93.09 % 1,663,754   6.91 %
Frank Holler 21,008,601   87.29 % 3,060,200   12.71 %
Paul Lévesque 20,966,427   87.11 % 3,102,374   12.89 %
Andrew Molson 21,067,050   87.53 % 3,001,751   12.47 %
Dawn Svoronos 20,964,213   87.10 % 3,104,588   2.90 %
Elina Tea 21,734,254   90.30 % 2,334,547   9.70 %
Dale Weil 21,009,681   87.29 % 3,059,120   12.71 %
Jordan Zwick 23,107,383   96.01 % 961,418   3.99 %

Frank Holler will now act as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


Primary Logo

