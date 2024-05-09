U.S. Energy Corp. Reports Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2024

HOUSTON, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Net daily production of 1,207 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”);

Oil production of 68,599 barrels, or 62% of total production;

Lease Operating Expense of $3.2 million, or $29.02 per Boe, a 28% and 2% decrease, respectively, from first quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million;

Repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares of common stock, representing nearly 1.5% of outstanding shares, for approximately $0.3 million;

Ended the quarter with an outstanding debt balance of $5.0 million, $2.0 million of cash, and total liquidity of $17.0 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"I’m pleased with U.S. Energy’s first quarter, with our operations team rebounding quickly against highly adverse weather conditions while the Company continues to uphold its balance sheet strength and actively executes our stock repurchase plan,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “While the heavy rains and flooding significantly affected our East Texas and Gulf Coast operations during the quarter, much of the production was brought back online without any negative long-term effects in late March and early April. As we continue through 2024, U.S. Energy’s balance sheet and liquidity position affords the Company a high degree of optionality as we continue to pursue value enhancing initiatives with a clear focus of maximizing total returns for our shareholders."

PRODUCTION UPDATE

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company produced 109,800 Boe, or an average of 1,207 Boe/d. Weather related downtime, primarily attributed to heavy flooding throughout East Texas and the Gulf Coast, caused an estimated of 125-150 boe/d of temporarily shut-in production during the quarter. The first quarter of 2024 was the first period since the Company divested substantially all of its non-operated assets during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales volume Oil (Bbls) 68,599 91,311 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) 247,209 384,031 BOE 109,800 155,316 Average daily production (BOE/Day) 1,207 1,726 Average sales prices: Oil (Bbls) $ 68.91 $ 77.70 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) $ 2.69 $ 3.06 BOE $ 49.10 $ 53.26

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total oil and gas sales during the first quarter of 2024 were approximately $5.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in our production quantities related to the asset divestiture and the weather-related events described above, combined with an 8% decrease in realized prices. Sales from oil production represented 88% of total revenue during the quarter, an increase from 86% in the first quarter of 2023.

Lease operating expense (“LOE”) for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately $3.2 million, or $29.02 per Boe, as compared to $4.4 million, or $28.39, in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the total amount of LOE was due primarily to a reduction in workover activity period over period.

Cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were approximately $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2024, a reduction from the $2.1 million reported during the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or a loss of $0.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. The largest contributor to the net loss was a non-cash impairment taken during the first quarter of $5.4 million primarily driven by a reduction in SEC reserve pricing.

BALANCE SHEET UPDATE

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had debt outstanding of $5.0 million on its revolving credit facility with availability of $15.0 million and a cash balance of approximately $2.0 million.

HEDGING PROGRAM UPDATE

The Company previously entered into fixed priced crude oil swaps with outstanding settlement dates from the second quarter of 2024 through the fourth quarter of 2024 with a weighted average swap price of $80.01/bbl oil.

On April 2, 2024, the Company entered into fixed price crude oil swaps with outstanding settlement dates from the first quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2025 with a weighted average swap price of $73.71/bbl oil. The following table reflects the Company's hedged volumes under commodity derivative contracts and the average floor and ceiling or fixed swap prices at which production is hedged as of May 9, 2024:

Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls) Price

($/bbl) Q2 2024 Crude Oil 48,600 $ 81.76 Q3 2024 Crude Oil 45,000 $ 79.80 Q4 2024 Crude Oil 40,720 $ 78.15 Q1 2025 Crude Oil 45,000 $ 75.73 Q2 2025 Crude Oil 43,225 $ 74.19 Q3 2025 Crude Oil 39,100 $ 72.82 Q4 2025 Crude Oil 36,800 $ 71.64

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,006 $ 3,351 Oil and natural gas sales receivables 2,088 2,336 Marketable equity securities 179 164 Commodity derivative asset -current 59 1,844 Other current assets 929 527 Real estate assets held for sale, net of selling costs 139 150 Total current assets 5,400 8,372 Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method: Unevaluated properties - - Evaluated properties 171,339 176,679 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (108,250 ) (106,504 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 63,089 70,175 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 842 899 Right-of-use asset 653 693 Other assets 286 305 Total assets $ 70,270 $ 80,444 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,695 $ 4,064 Accrued compensation and benefits 404 702 Revenue and royalties payable 4,937 4,857 Asset retirement obligations - current 1,273 1,273 Current lease obligation 186 182 Total current liabilities 10,495 11,078 Noncurrent liabilities: Credit facility 5,000 5,000 Asset retirement obligations - noncurrent 17,452 17,217 Long-term lease obligation, net of current portion 564 611 Deferred tax liability 16 16 Total liabilities 33,527 33,922 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 25,343,013 and 25,333,870 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 253 253 Additional paid-in capital 218,161 218,403 Accumulated deficit (181,671 ) (172,134 ) Total shareholders’ equity 36,743 46,522 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 70,270 $ 80,444





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AND 2023

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Oil $ 4,727 $ 7,095 Natural gas and liquids 664 1,177 Total revenue 5,391 8,272 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 3,186 4,409 Gathering, transportation and treating 64 114 Production taxes 343 520 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 2,195 2,417 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 5,419 - General and administrative expenses 2,206 2,772 Total operating expenses 13,413 10,232 Operating income (loss) (8,022 ) (1,960 ) Other income (expense): Commodity derivative gain (loss), net (1,381 ) 919 Interest (expense), net (120 ) (268 ) Other income (expense), net 4 - Total other income (expense) (1,497 ) 651 Net income (loss) before income taxes $ (9,519 ) $ (1,309 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (18 ) 62 Net income (loss) $ (9,537 ) $ (1,247 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,388,221 25,178,565 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.05 )





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,537 ) $ (1,247 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 2,195 2,417 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 5,419 - Deferred income taxes - (62 ) Total commodity derivatives (gains) losses, net 1,381 (919 ) Commodity derivative settlements received (paid) 404 (406 ) (Gains) losses on marketable equity securities (15 ) - Impairment and loss on real estate held for sale 11 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 12 12 Stock-based compensation 200 727 Right of use asset amortization 40 55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - - Oil and natural gas sales receivable 248 1,145 Other assets (397 ) 52 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (245 ) (794 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (298 ) (754 ) Revenue and royalties payable 80 79 Payments on operating lease liability (43 ) (58 ) Payments of asset retirement obligations (58 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (603 ) 236 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (144 ) (1,106 ) Property and equipment expenditures - (261 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties, net (35 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (179 ) (1,367 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on insurance premium finance note (62 ) (112 ) Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards (105 ) (151 ) Dividends paid - (596 ) Repurchases of common stock (396 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (563 ) (859 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (1,345 ) (1,990 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 3,351 4,411 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 2,006 $ 2,421

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a “non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company’s presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three months ended March 31, In Thousands 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net Income (Loss) $ (9,537 ) $ (1,247 ) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 2,195 2,417 Non-cash loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 1,785 (1,325 ) Interest Expense, net 120 268 Income tax expense (benefit) 18 (62 ) Non-cash stock based compensation 200 727 Transaction related acquired realized derivative losses - 405 Loss (gain) on marketable securities (14 ) - Loss (gain) on real estate held for sale 11 - Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 5,419 - Total Adjustments 9,734 2,430 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 197 $ 1,183



